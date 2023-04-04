Man arrested with airsoft rifle in Sandy Springs, police say

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A man was arrested Tuesday after police said he pointed an airsoft rifle at residents in Sandy Springs Tuesday.
Police said a report came in around 2:08 p.m. that an armed man was walking around 5600 Roswell Road, pointing a gun at driving cars.
When officers arrived, they found the man, arrested him and determined the reported weapon was an airsoft rifle, which is not considered a firearm.
The police department said the man was charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct/drugs.
Sandy Springs Police Department said it was called regarding the same incident on Wednesday but could not find the man. They confirmed they were the same person and said no one was hurt.