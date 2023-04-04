Man arrested with airsoft rifle in Sandy Springs, police say

The police department said the man was charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct/drugs.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A man was arrested Tuesday after police said he pointed an airsoft rifle at residents in Sandy Springs Tuesday.

Police said a report came in around 2:08 p.m. that an armed man was walking around 5600 Roswell Road, pointing a gun at driving cars.

When officers arrived, they found the man, arrested him and determined the reported weapon was an airsoft rifle, which is not considered a firearm.

