Man arrested after threatening multiple Atlanta gay bars

The individual was arrested, Atlanta Police said, after making social media posts directed at a bar and entering another one and being asked to leave.

ATLANTA — A man was arrested last week after threatening at least two Atlanta gay bars, police said.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the individual had made posts directed toward The Heretic in which he "appeared to be holding" a weapon, which they identified as a pepper-spray gun upon his arrest. Police were also called to Felix's, a little under two miles away, "in reference to terroristic threats."

Officers were first called to The Heretic on Nov. 23 and "met with employees who stated they observed threatening remarks made towards their establishment on social media," the department said.

The next day, they responded to Felix's and "made contact with employees and patrons" who said the man had "entered the premises and was asked to leave once identified.

Police later "conducted a knock and talk" at the man's home, and "he was arrested without incident and charged with terroristic threats."

He was taken to Fulton County Jail, police said.

APD did not outline further details about his arrest, including whether his terroristic threats charge was a misdemeanor or felony charge (under Georgia law, it can be charged as either depending on the nature of the threat).