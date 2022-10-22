Man arrested after SWAT standoff at southwest Atlanta hotel

Police said the man was "throwing items outside a broken hotel room window."

ATLANTA — A man was arrested overnight at a hotel following a SWAT standoff in the southwest part of the city, according to Atlanta Police Department.

It happened in the early hours of the morning on Saturday. Atlanta Police Department said officers were sent to a Travel Inn at 2788 Forest Hill Drive regarding shots being fired in the area around 2:33 a.m.

Police said they saw a man "throwing items outside a broken hotel room window." The department reports they tried to contact the man, but he refused, so they called a SWAT unit.

Once APD's SWAT team arrived, they also claimed they tried to speak with the man "numerous times" before they entered the hotel room. The department said he was arrested "and taken into custody without incident."

There's no further information about the initial call or a description of what the man was throwing out of the hotel room. The department has not released any charges and said the information "could change as the investigation progresses or new information comes to light."