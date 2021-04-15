Man arrested, victims identified in discovery of two bodies in burned-out truck in Spalding County

The Spalding County Sheriff's Office said Thursday they had arrested Erik Eduardo Cabrealopez.

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Spalding County said Thursday they had arrested a suspect in the case of two bodies being found earlier this week in a burned-out pickup truck.

The Spalding County Sheriff's Office said Erik Eduardo Cabrealopez had been arrested and charged with two counts of murder, felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping, concealing a death and tampering with evidence.

They identified the victims, whose bodies were found Tuesday after the truck fire was extinguished, as 29-year-old Joshua Wyatt and 36-year-old Carlos Benford. They had both been reported missing in Henry County.

According to the Spalding Sheriff's Office, the pair were reported missing on Sunday after they had gone to meet a man "to discuss a joint business venture and had not been seen or heard from since."

After the discovery of the body was reported in the news media, the sheriff's office said tips flooded in, leading them to a house in Griffin.

"The residence had been vacated by the occupants. The furniture and other items from the house had been burned in a large pile in the back yard, and the interior of the house had been sprayed with bleach in an effort to destroy evidence," a release said.

Nonetheless, the sheriff's office said: "Their attempts to cover up their crime failed. Our Crime Scene Investigators located the actual spot in the house where the murders took place, and they were able to recover evidence. Also located in the search were items that directly linked the victims to the house.”

Cabrealopez was taken into custody in Fulton County, the sheriff's office said, with the help of the GBI Gang Task Force, Georgia State Patrol, GBI West Metro Narcotics Unit and Spalding County investigators "after a short vehicle pursuit that was ended with a PIT maneuver by GSP."