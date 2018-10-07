SOUTH FULTON, Ga. -- Police captured a man who they say was in the act of trying to rob a bank.

According to South Fulton Police, 30-year-old Drafus Gill is charged with attempted armed robbery.

On Monday, officers were conducting business check patrols at the Cascade Crossing Shopping Center on Cascade Road when they were approached by a citizen.

The person told police that an armed man was trying to rob the Citizens Trust Bank on Cascade Road.

South Fulton Police Officers surrounded the area and went inside the bank and saw the armed suspect.

Drafus Gill

They said he put the weapon down after they told him to drop it. Gill was taken into custody without incident.

According to police, Gill is suspected in several other robberies in the Cascade Business Corridor area.

