DALTON – A man with a gun has barricaded himself inside a Dalton apartment after a fight with his girlfriend, police said.

He is in an apartment at 1004 Richards Street and people are advised to stay away from Fifth Avenue and Walnut Avenue, because road closures are possible.

Police said 23-year-old David Arando Keefe got into a fight with his girlfriend at the apartment just before 8 a.m. Wednesday and fired his gun during the fight. She was able to escape unharmed and call 911 from a neighbor’s house.

Police have maintained a border around the building and the Georgia State Patrol’s SWAT team is on the way.

