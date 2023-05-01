Man being treated for gunshot wounds at Grady arrested on murder charges

They connected Jekhari Marignay to the death of a man on January 28.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said Monday a man had been arrested in connection to a January murder case as he himself was being treated for gunshot wounds at Grady Hospital.

According to APD, 24-year-old Jekhari Marignay had gunshot wounds stemming from an incident in Union City officers realized he had "active warrants out of the City of Atlanta for murder."

They connected Marignay to the death of a man on January 28. In that incident, APD said, a man was pulled over on the I-75/85 Downtown Connector; officers discovered he was trying to get a gunshot victim to Grady.

That gunshot victim "succumbed to his injuries" later, police said.

Investigators traced the shooting back to 807 Conley Rd., which is a small shopping complex north of Forest Park.

Marignay was charged with multiple counts of murder and aggravated assault in that case, APD said.