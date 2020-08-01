CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A man who allegedly broke into a Cartersville tire shop over the weekend called 911 on himself after becoming trapped.

On Sunday at around 3 p.m., officers were called to Salgado Tire in reference to a possible medical assist.

Bartow County 911 dispatch said that the caller said he needed help but did not know where he was. They said he was uncooperative and could not provide details, however, did say that he may be in a tire shop.

When the officer arrived, he noticed the back door was open and yelled to see if anyone was inside.

The man, identified as Nathaniel King, responded: "Help me, I'm trapped," according to Cpt. Michael Bettikofer.

Once inside, the officer made contact with King, who told him that someone was chasing him and he entered the building to hide.

He said that when he was in the building "all of the tires fell on him." He told the officer that he was unable to get out from underneath, so called police.

After making contact with the owner, the police officer determined King should not have been inside and that the doors were locked the night before.

King was placed under arrest and charged with criminal trespass with damage to property.

