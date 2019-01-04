One man broke into a house to get help after he was shot two times at a nearby gas station in Southwest Atlanta Monday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department, the victim retreated to a home non Eugenia Street around 1:00 a.m.

Police said in an effort to escape the shooters he ran into a woman's home. The woman was inside alone and told police that she watched the shooting victim break-in on her home security camera in real-time. She immediately called 911 and authorities said they were able to get there just in time to catch the victim inside of the home.

APD said the unidentified victim was taken to Grady Hospital.

This incident is still under investigation.