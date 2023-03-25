Man arrested after allegedly ordering taxi, raping driver at gunpoint in Clayton County: deputies

The suspect tried to run away from police after they surrounded him at his home.

LOVEJOY, Ga. — A man was arrested in Clayton County Friday after he allegedly called a taxi cab and raped the driver at gunpoint inside the car once she arrived.

After Lovejoy Police Department officers arrived at the scene, detectives were able to use their resources to identify the suspect as Christian Taylor and obtained warrants for his arrest.

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen activated his Elite Fugitive Squad to begin a manhunt for Taylor. After just two hours, they were able to find Taylor's residence in Hampton, Georgia.

Deputies surrounded the home before knocking on his door. Taylor attempted to escape law enforcement by trying to run out his back door, deputies said. After a short chase, deputies were able to catch up to Taylor where they placed him under arrest.

He had a loaded pistol in his front right pocket when he was detained, deputies said. He was booked into the Clayton County Jail. No bond has yet been set.

Taylor is being charged with rape, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony -- all felony charges.