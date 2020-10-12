Man captured after allegedly taking child during domestic violence incident

Jermaine Bagley took a 3-year-old from the child's mother at gunpoint, according to the sheriff.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County deputies arrested a man Wednesday who allegedly took a 3-year-old child at gunpoint during a domestic violence incident, according to Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill.

Clayton County Police officer responded to a domestic dispute at a Jonesboro home at about 5:30 a.m., Hill said.

When they arrived, the officers learned a man later identified as Jermaine Bagley had been walking around the outside of his child's mother's home with a handgun, Hill said.

He began to knock on the home's side windows with the gun, Hill said.

When Bagley did not get an answer, Hill said, he walked from the side of the house to the front porch and confronted the mother, eventually struggling with her.

Once she was able to break out of his grip, Hill said, she ran to her vehicle and got inside.

Hill said Bagley pointed his gun at her and demanded that she open the door in three seconds or he would shoot her.

Then, according to Hill, Bagley ran back to the door of the house and walked inside, where the sister of the child's mother was holding the 3-year-old.

Hill said that Bagley told her that if she did not give him the child, he would shoot her. She gave Bagley the child, Hill said. Then Bagley left the home.

As a result, Hill said, an Amber Alert was issued for Bagley and the child.

Hill sent members of his domestic violence task force to assist in locating Bagley and the child.

Bagley was located and arrested before 3 p.m., and the child was safely reunited with the mother, Hill said.