FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A neighborhood in downstate Fort Valley remained in shock Sunday after a 4-year-old boy was killed by a gunshot wound to the head late Saturday morning.

According to police in Fort Valley, officers were sent to a home in the 500 block of Cliett Street at about 11:30 after a 911 call was received saying a child had been shot in the head.

After officers arrived at the house, the Peach County Coroner was summoned and declared the boy dead.

As investigators began interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence around the crime scene, they were able to construct enough information to be able to arrest a suspect.

Twenty-eight year-old Steven Glover was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, according to a Facebook post from Fort Valley authorities.

Several neighbors on the street said the boy always had a smile on his face and he would always say hello to everyone, whether he knew them or not.

Alexis Ellis lives next door to the home.

She told our Macon sister station, WMAZ that the young boy played with her three sons, and that in the seven months she's lived on Cliett Street, there have been no issues.

"It used to be considered a bad neighborhood back in the day, but nowadays, it's very family-oriented. A lot of people with their families have been here for years. When I first moved here, I was skeptical, but I've never had a problem," she said.

When she heard what happened, Ellis said she was in shock.

"I hate that happened. It's something you never want to hear, especially with a child," said Ellis. "He was just very sweet. I mean, loved to ask questions, just all around a great kid."

The Fort Valley Police Department says the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and DFACS are still investigating. More charges could be pending in the case.

