BARRON, Wis. - Barron County authorities arrested a man over the weekend after he broke into the home of Jayme Closs and took several items from Jayme's room, as investigators continue the search for the missing 13-year-old girl.

According to a criminal complaint, dispatch alerted a Barron County officer around 2 a.m. Saturday that a man was seen entering the Closs family home through the east patio door. Motion-activated cameras were set up outside the property and caught the man walking into the home.

The man, identified as 32-year-old Kyle Jaenke, was detained by DCI agents at the home and admitted to stealing multiple items from the residence, charges say.

Among the items found in Jaenke's coat pocket were an extra small pink tank top, an orange and white girl's dress and a pair of girl's underwear.

He was also found with a flashlight, pair of gloves and a black face mask with a skull on it.

Jaenke told investigators he left work at Jennie-O Turkey that evening and rode his bike to a laundromat in Barron. He said he then walked from the laundromat to the Closs residence.

Charges state Jaenke told an FBI agent and a DCI agent he did not have permission to enter the Closs home and took the items because he felt they wouldn't be missed.

"Additionally, the defendant stated he was curious about what size Jayme was," the criminal complaint states.

Jaenke has been charged with burglary and felony bail jumping. Court records show Jaenke was released from custody after a signing a bond on Aug. 11, which included the condition that he must not commit any crimes. On Aug. 10, Jaenke was charged with burglary in a similar case where he was accused of breaking into a trailer and stealing women's clothing.

He was also convicted on a theft charge in 2012.

The Barron County Sheriff shared an update on their Facebook page on Monday, stating they have ruled that Jaenke has no connection to Jayme's disappearance.

October 29, 2018 UpdateWe have received over 2000 tips and have closed over 1875 of them and continue to work on this... Posted by Barron County Sheriff's Department on Monday, October 29, 2018

The 13-year-old has been missing since from her home in Wisconsin since Oct. 15 after authorities found Closs' parents dead inside. Since then, investigators nationwide, including in Atlanta, have asked people to be on the lookout for Closs.

