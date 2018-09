Officers in Athens responded to a 'Peeping Tom' call from an address on Cedar Shoals Drive at about 1 a.m. Saturday.

Officers discovered a suspect, 55-year-old Ricky Alexander, who matched the description the caller gave, at a nearby bus stop on Cedar Shoals Drive.

After interviewing Alexander, officers arrested him. He was charged with being a Peeping Tom and transported to the Clarke County Jail.

