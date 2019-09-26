DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police arrested a man in connection to a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday night.

31-year-old Donald Glover was arrested and charged in the death of 22-year-old Michael Terrell-Wright.

DeKalb County Police said they were called to 10 Maypop Lane in response to a person shot. When they arrived, they found Terrell-Wright dead in the parking lot.

Two witnesses on the scene told authorities they were working on a car when they heard several gunshots nearby. One witness told police that he saw the victim running towards them with a gun and blood coming from his mouth. That's when the two witnesses hid behind their car.

Authorities found three handgun shell casings and one magazine in front of building 61. They also found one rifle shell casing in front of building 5.

"Moments later, officers responded to a one-vehicle accident on Snapfinger Woods Drive," said Michaela Vincent, public information officer for the DeKalb County Police Department. Officers discovered the crash was related to the shooting.

Video shows a blue vehicle up against the Friendly Hills Apartments sign.

Glover is being charged with felony murder and armed robbery. He is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail.

