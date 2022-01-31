Man charged in connection to girlfriend's murder in Troup County, sheriff says

Deputies detained a 37-year-old man Sunday afternoon. They found him covered in blood, according to the sheriff's office.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is dead after she was allegedly killed by her boyfriend in Troup County Sunday afternoon.

Deputies with the Troup County Sheriff's Office responded to a home at 39 Drake Road shortly before 3:15 p.m. in reference to a mental health crisis.

Authorities said they were informed that a man had allegedly killed his girlfriend and that he was going to kill himself.

When deputies arrived, they detained a 37-year-old man. He was found to be covered in blood and had minor injuries, the sheriff's office said. He was taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

After searching the home, deputies found a woman who had "suffered fatal injuries to her head." She was identified as Tracy Shepard, 47, of Lanett, Alabama.

The sheriff's office said the man is in custody and faces one count of murder in connection to Shepard's death.