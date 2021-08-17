Man charged with kidnapping, killing Atlanta bartender out of the hospital and in jail

Demarcus Brinkley is now out of the hospital after a police chase that ended in a crash and at Fulton County Jail.

ATLANTA — The man accused of kidnapping and killing a bartender is now out of the hospital and in jail.

Demarcus Brinkley was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Tuesday at 4 p.m. He's facing charges in connection to the death of 27-year-old Mariam Abdulrab.

Witnesses found the Revery bartender's body off Lakewood Avenue just two miles from her home on Burroughs Street -- where she was kidnapped around 5 a.m. Friday.

Surveillance video from Revery shows Abdulrab leave work around 4:40 a.m. Friday, shortly before she was taken.

Atlanta Police detained Brinkley last week after a chase in Griffin ended in a crash. He and another person were both hospitalized. He was listed in stable condition in custody at AMC Hospital Detention before being released and taken to the Fulton County Jail.

Brinkley was previously just identified as a person of interest after the chase. Now he faces murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and felony weapons charges. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police records showed officers arrested Brinkley and he was charged with child molestation in 2013, and court records related to that charge show the victim was only 6 years old. Brinkley was convicted and sentenced to seven years in custody. He was out on eight years probation when he was charged with murder in Abdulrab's death.