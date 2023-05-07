Man charged with kidnapping and robbery in LaGrange, police say

The suspect forced a man to drive him to his ex-girlfriend's location and demanded money in exchange for his release.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A man has been charged with "kidnapping, strong-arm robbery, and two counts of terroristic threats in LaGrange, according to its police department on Sunday.

The incident involved two victims, identified by police as a 25-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, who reported the incident to the LaGrange Police Department on May 7.

According to the police report, the suspect got into the back seat of the man's car while he was leaving a house on Snelson Street. He told police that the man demanded to be driven to the woman's location, police said, telling him, "if you knew what was good for you, you would drive."

The department added that the woman was the suspect's ex-girlfriend and had previously been a victim of the suspect in an aggravated assault and false imprisonment case.

Reports said the suspect then forced the man to call the woman. He then told police that the suspect had taken the phone from him, threatened to kill the woman, and demanded money in exchange for the man's release.

When the woman told the suspect she'd sent $200 through Cash App, a money transfer app, police said he told the man to drive him back to his car on Snelson Street. The department said he drove the suspect around for about 30 minutes, believing he had a gun.