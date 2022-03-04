After a man was found shot dead inside car in Gwinnett County last month, another man is now charged with murder

Police aid the 63-year-old man is now charged with murder for an incident that happened back in January.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A man is charged with murder Wednesday after Gwinnett Police found a man fatally shot inside a car back in January.

Authorities said they arrested the 63-year-old after Gwinnett Police homicide detectives and the Gwinnett Sheriff's Office organized a plan to serve arrest warrants at his home on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, Gwinnett Police began investigating a body found inside a crashed vehicle early in the morning.

The Stone Mountain man, later identified as 46-year-old Don Wardlaw, was discovered inside a car on Rockbridge Road. Neighbors called 911 to report a car had crashed into their yard sometime between 4:30 and 5 a.m., police said.

First responders found a single gunshot wound to Wardlaw's body. At the time, police said they did not know exactly where the shooting took place.