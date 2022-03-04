After a man was found shot dead inside car in Gwinnett County last month, another man is now charged with murder

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A man is charged with murder Wednesday after Gwinnett Police found a man fatally shot inside a car back in January.
Authorities said they arrested the 63-year-old after Gwinnett Police homicide detectives and the Gwinnett Sheriff's Office organized a plan to serve arrest warrants at his home on Wednesday.
On Thursday, Jan. 27, Gwinnett Police began investigating a body found inside a crashed vehicle early in the morning.
The Stone Mountain man, later identified as 46-year-old Don Wardlaw, was discovered inside a car on Rockbridge Road. Neighbors called 911 to report a car had crashed into their yard sometime between 4:30 and 5 a.m., police said.
First responders found a single gunshot wound to Wardlaw's body. At the time, police said they did not know exactly where the shooting took place.
Over a month went by before authorities issued an arrest in the case. On Wednesday, the suspect was taken to the Gwinnett County Detention Center and is held without bond. He faces malice murder, murder and aggravated assault, among other charges.