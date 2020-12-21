Man charged with murdering his mother, Bartow County Sheriff says

Another family member discovered Katrina Kay Garrity unresponsive inside.

WHITE, Ga. — A man has been charged with murder in the death of his own mother, authorities said on Monday.

At around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Bartow County sheriff's deputies responded to a home off Greatwood Drive in White, Georgia, after another family member discovered Katrina Kay Garrity unresponsive inside.

According to Sheriff Clark Millsap, 38-year-old Bryan Ray Moodie, of Woodstock, Georgia, has been taken into custody and charged with murder and aggravated assault of his 62-year-old mother.

Moodie is currently being held by the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office pending a bond hearing before the Bartow County Magistrate Court.