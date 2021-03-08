Man charged after allegedly threatening to shoot Gwinnett County judge, kill law enforcement

Authorities say the man made several references to killing law enforcement and public officials while showing a gun in a 24-minute live video on social media.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to shoot a Gwinnett County superior judge and kill law enforcement.

According to the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, the man allegedly used social media to publicly threaten to shoot the judge and shut down county courthouses after his motion to terminate probation was denied.

Deputies say he extended those threats to all employees in the criminal justice system and reassured his threats were "real and valid."

The man made several references to killing law enforcement and public officials while showing a gun in a 24 minute live video, according to authorities.

After an investigation, Gwinnett County officials obtained warrants for the man's arrest.

Deputies say they later found the man in Rockdale County using the sheriff's office fugitive and T.R.A.C.E. units and assistance from the Gwinnett County Police Department Aviation Unit, and with the help of Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, they arrested the man.