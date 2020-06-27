Man collapses and dies at gas station after being shot, deputies say

It happened at a gas station in Acworth, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

ACWORTH, Ga. — A 41-year-old man collapsed and died at an Acworth gas station after he had been shot late Friday night, according to Cherokee County deputies.

According to Capt. Jay Baker with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, when deputies responded to the Squares gas station in the 6000 block of Highway 92 at about 11:17 p.m.., they said they found a white man who had walked into the station and collapsed.

Baker said that the man was suffering from a single gunshot wound in his torso. He was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to Baker, deputies do not know where the victim was shot and no suspects have been identified.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the sheriff's office.

MORE HEADLINES |