Man convicted in 2018 killing in Henry County

Lonnie Reed is the primary suspect in a Stockbridge killing.

Updated Dec. 16, 2022: According to public records, Lonnie Reed was indicted in 2019 on charges in connection to the case and sentenced that same year to serve 20 years for voluntary manslaughter and 5 years on probation for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Reed is currently serving time at a Georgia Department of Corrections facility.

Original story appears below.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. -- A local police department has caught a man they believe is responsible for a murder in Henry County.

Lonnie Reed's driver's license picture and description were released early Friday as a primary suspect in a shooting death near Stockbridge, Georgia off of Tunis Road where Reed sometimes resides.

Henry County Police Department detectives believe Reed fired the fatal shot that struck 33-year-old Ladell Williams, Jr. in the stomach and ultimately killed him. Police said someone took Williams to a local hospital by car and that he died there.