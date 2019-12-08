ATLANTA — One of two men who orchestrated a string of violent robberies targeting Asian-owned businesses two years ago, including in one instance shooting a woman in the back as she crouched in fear behind a counter, was convicted by a federal jury earlier this month.

Dravion Ware was found guilty of participating in at least nine armed robberies in a monthlong span between October-November 2017, in crimes federal prosecutors described as “horrific.”

The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, Byung J. “BJay” Pak announced the conviction on Monday.

In a release, the U.S. Attorney’s office said Ware “pistol-whipped several victims, terrified many others, and even shot three women during one of the robberies” and in one instance targeted a worker hiding behind a cash register on her knees and “calmly walked up behind her and shot her in the back at point-blank range.”

Ware was convicted on multiple counts of Hobbs Act robbery offenses, the U.S. Attorney’s office said, among other charges.

The crime spree spanned from Atlanta to Doraville, Norcross, Duluth, Stone Mountain and Roswell.

“Ware terrified his innocent victims, demonstrating a callous disregard for the lives of these small business owners and their customers,” Pak said in a release. “The courage of his victims, and the coordination of federal and local law enforcement officers who were determined to bring him to justice, will ensure he faces a very lengthy prison sentence.”

Ware, 23, will be sentenced on Nov. 5. His accomplice, Tabyron Smith, pleaded guilty to multiple charges in July.

Most of the robberies targeted massage parlors or tanning salons.

“The violent actions of these individuals created grief and fear within our communities,” Roswell Police Chief James W. Conroy said in the release. “Thanks to coordination and cooperation between the dedicated members of the participating agencies, Ware and Smith will be held responsible for these vicious attacks.”

