Man allegedly overdoses, crashes into gas pumps in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — There was a heavy police presence a Paulding County gas station after a man who allegedly overdosed crashed into gas pumps on Monday.

Sergeant Ashley Henson, spokesperson for the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies pulled up behind a vehicle what wasn’t moving in the middle of the intersection at US 278 and GA 92.

Henson said the vehicle drove across the road and down a small embankment when deputies activated their siren and lights.

That’s when the vehicle collided with gas pumps at the BP gas station at the corner of the intersection.

Deputies later determined that the man who was driving the vehicle overdosed on some type of drug, according to Henson.