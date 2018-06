ATLANTA -- A man crashed into a pole and hit a bicyclist after being shot in the back of the head police say.

Atlanta Police Officer Stephanie Brown said it happened near Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.

A preliminary investigation indicates the person who was shot crashed as a result of his injuries. The person hit by the truck who was riding a bike suffered a leg injury.

The suspect left the scene.

