TUCKER, Ga. — DeKalb police are investigating after a man was shot at a motel off Lawrenceville Highway on Thursday.

Sgt. JD Spencer said it is a "fluid situation" and no one is in custody. The victim is listed in critical condition.

The incident happened at around 12:14 p.m.

SkyTracker 11 showed a large police presence in the area.

