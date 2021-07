Atlanta Police were called to the area of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and James Jackson Pkwy for reports of a person shot.

ATLANTA — One person is in critical condition following a shooting Sunday evening.

Atlanta Police say they received a call just after 7 p.m. for a person shot in the area of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and James Jackson Parkway.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police haven't yet identified a possible motive for the shooting.