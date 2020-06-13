Man critically injured after being shot by Atlanta Police during traffic stop

The incident at a Wendy's on University Avenue sparked a protest at the scene.

ATLANTA — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot by Atlanta Police during a traffic stop late Friday night.

A crowd has gathered at the scene to protest the officer-involved shooting in off of University Avenue in southwest Atlanta.

According to Atlanta Police, the incident started as a DUI stop at a Wendy's.

They said that when the officer went to arrest the driver, he resisted arrest.

We have been told that an officer then tried to tase the driver, but the suspect was able to take the taser from the officer and began to use the taser against the officer.

After a second officer unsuccessfully tried to tase the driver, police say their officers shot the driver.

The driver was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta for treatment, where at last word, he was in the Intensive Care Unit.

Atlanta Police have not released the driver's name.

According to police, the protest at the scene has remained peaceful and they said they understand the concern of those at the scene.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over investigation of the incident.