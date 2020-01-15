DULUTH, Ga. — A man was critically injured in a drive-by shooting overnight, according to police.

It happened on Dunlin Way in Duluth, Georgia Tuesday night.

Gwinnett County Police said when they arrived they found the man with at least one gunshot wound. He was immediately taken to the hospital.

Police believe the shooting is gang-related. However, they are not identifying the victim at this time as they work to contact his family.

