DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Officers are responding to a shooting at a Waffle House in Dekalb County.

According to DeKalb County Police, they were called to the location on Columbia Drive Monday evening.

The man who was shot is reportedly in critical condition.

No other details have been released.

Fred Cox said he was sitting at the MARTA stop when he heard the gunshots ring out. He remembers hearing one shot, then 10 more seconds later.

"I thought, at first, someone was shooting firecrackers, but after that it sounded like bullets, like a gun going off," he said.

Cox said it is regular to hear gunfire going off in the area, and everyone has to be careful with who they come across.

"You just gotta pray every day you going home and every day you leaving home," he said.

Photos: Man critically wounded in shooting at DeKalb Waffle House

