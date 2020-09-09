'Active investigation' into Gwinnett County homicide underway

Here's what we know right now.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is responding Tuesday night after a homicide near Lawrenceville.

It happened off Bernice Court, according to officials.

Police are still gathering information on the situation, but they confirmed that one person - a man - is dead. His age and name are not known at this time. Police have also not said how the man may have died.

Gwinnett Police said their crime scene unit has been requested to go to the scene, which Google Maps shows is a residential area.

No other information, including a possible suspect or motive, was available.