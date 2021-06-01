x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Crime

Atlanta Police arrive to shooting scene to find victim lying in parking lot dead

The shooting happened on on Harwell Rd NW.
Credit: WXIA

ATLANTA — Police said man was killed Tuesday evening after being shot in northwest Atlanta. 

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were called to the area of Harwell Rd NW just after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a person shot. 

When they arrived, they found a man unconscious with a gunshot wound lying in the parking lot.  APD said Grady EMS came to the scene and pronounced him dead.

Homicide investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

 This is a developing story. 

    

Related Articles