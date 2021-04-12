One man killed in shooting near DeKalb-Peachtree Airport

Authorities are still working to gather more details about the deadly shooting.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are working to gather details after a fatal shooting left one man dead in Dekalb County on Saturday.

Chamblee Police told 11Alive the deadly incident happened along Clairmont Road near the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in front of a shopping mall and food court area.

A 42-year-old man was shot and killed. Police said the man is possibly from out of town.

Authorities told 11Alive they are reviewing nearby surveillance footage as part of the investigation. Chamblee Police said officers are still working to uncover more information about what happened. There are currently no leads on a suspect.