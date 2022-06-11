Man dead after being shot by police officer in Mableton | What we know

The shooting happened Friday night.

MABLETON, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting involving Cobb County Police that left one man dead on Friday.

At 11:35 p.m. on June 10, the Cobb County Police Department said officers were sent to a domestic dispute on Heritage Lakes Court.

Police said a man armed with a gun was making threats toward other people at the location. Once they arrived, police added that the man began shooting inside the residence.

That's when officers said they shot back, killing the suspect. Cobb County Police added that no officers were injured during the shooting.

As for now, the department said the GBI will continue to investigate, which is standard procedure.