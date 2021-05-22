Man dies after being shot at Roswell bar

The incident happened Friday night.

ROSWELL, Ga. — A man died Friday night after being shot at a bar in Roswell, police said.

Roswell Police said they responded to a shooting call at Hooligans Tavern, on Holcomb Bridge Rd., and discovered a man with "multiple gunshot wounds."

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died of his injuries.

Police identified the victim as 37-year-old Hassan Golden of Norcross.

The shooting occurred inside the bar, police said. A suspect who fled the scene was caught and is being charged with murder.