Man dies after being shot at Roswell bar

ROSWELL, Ga. — A man died Friday night after being shot at a bar in Roswell, police said.
Roswell Police said they responded to a shooting call at Hooligans Tavern, on Holcomb Bridge Rd., and discovered a man with "multiple gunshot wounds."
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died of his injuries.
Police identified the victim as 37-year-old Hassan Golden of Norcross.
The shooting occurred inside the bar, police said. A suspect who fled the scene was caught and is being charged with murder.
Police said they did not believe the shooting was random. They're asking anyone who might have information on the case to call 770-640-4160 to speak with a detective.