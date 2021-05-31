Man dies after being shot off Edgewood Avenue

The man had been shot on Friday and died of his wounds on Saturday.

ATLANTA — A man shot near Edgewood Avenue on Friday died over the weekend, Atlanta Police said.

The victim, who has not been identified, was one of two men transported to the hospital early Friday after officers responded to William Holmes Borders Dr.

Both were originally in critical condition, and on Saturday police said one of the men "died as a result of his wounds."

"This incident will be considered a homicide," a police statement said. "The second victim is still being treated at the hospital."