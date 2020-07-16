Gwinnett Police: Man dies in custody after chase, crash

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are investigating an "in-custody death" that occurred Thursday near Stone Mountain, they said.

Police say they were attempting to pull over a car for a traffic violation when the driver fled and crashed into a vehicle parked on the shoulder.

They claimed the driver became non-compliant as officers were trying to render aid. He was taken to a hospital and died shortly thereafter.

Police said they are looking to determine what caused his death. However, officers did not use any type of firearm or weapon.

The incident happened on Stone Mountain Highway near West Park Place Boulevard in unincorporated Stone Mountain.

