Man dies at hospital following Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are looking for clues in a deadly shooting Thursday night.
In preliminary information provided by APD, officers said they were called to the intersection of Akridge Street NW and Chappell Road NW to respond to a call about a person shot around 9:15 p.m.
APD said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
APD said there is no suspect information at this time.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The investigation continues.