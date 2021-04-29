Man dies at hospital following Atlanta shooting

APD said there is no suspect information at this time.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are looking for clues in a deadly shooting Thursday night.

In preliminary information provided by APD, officers said they were called to the intersection of Akridge Street NW and Chappell Road NW to respond to a call about a person shot around 9:15 p.m.

APD said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

