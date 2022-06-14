Man dies after being found shot near Georgia State University building, police say

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — A man who was found shot near a Georgia State University building on Marietta Street died on Monday, according to Atlanta Police.

Officers said they responded to 14 Marietta Street NW in regard to a person shot call. According to Google Maps, the address matches GSU's Andrew Young School of Policy Studies.

Once on the scene, officers said they saw the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital but succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead.