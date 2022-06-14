Man dies after being found shot near Georgia State University building, police say

ATLANTA — A man who was found shot near a Georgia State University building on Marietta Street died on Monday, according to Atlanta Police.
Officers said they responded to 14 Marietta Street NW in regard to a person shot call. According to Google Maps, the address matches GSU's Andrew Young School of Policy Studies.
Once on the scene, officers said they saw the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital but succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead.
One other man was detained, police say, in relation to the shooting. However, homicide investigators are still working to determine what led up to the incident.