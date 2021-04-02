Man drives stolen car into downtown Atlanta hotel lobby, police say

The incident happened early Thursday.

ATLANTA — A man was arrested early Thursday morning after police say he drove a stolen car into the lobby of a downtown Atlanta hotel.

The man crashed through the Sheraton Atlanta lobby on Courtland Street, before allegedly getting out and fleeing into the hotel.

Police said they shut down the hotel's elevator and were then able to locate the suspect after a search of the building.

The car had been reported stolen in Macon. Details on how the man ended up in downtown Atlanta, or how he lost control as he crashed into the Sheraton lobby, were not immediately available.