Man dropped off at AMC critically hurt, police searching for who left him there

The man was left at the hospital after being shot multiple times, according to Atlanta Police Department officers.

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that ended with the victim being dropped off at Atlanta Medical Center on Wednesday.

Police were dispatched to Wellstar AMC around 12:10 p.m., where the man was left after being shot. The department said they are unsure where the shooting actually took place. Police said the man is listed in critical condition at the hospital.

Now Atlanta Police Department is asking for help in identifying the people who dropped off the victim.

Officers shared photos of a white vehicle that was parked outside by the fire lane of the medical center. They also shared a photo of a man in a gray tracksuit wearing a hat and another man wearing a black shirt, black pants, an electric blue jacket and blue and white sneakers. Police did not share any other details about the individuals.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).