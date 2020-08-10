Man facing life-threatening injuries after South Fulton shooting, police say

The shooting happened at an apartment complex off of Camp Creek Parkway.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police in South Fulton are investigating an overnight shooting off of Camp Creek Parkway that left a man with what they described as "life-threatening injuries."

According to Lt. Jubal Rogers, officers responded to a call from the 1400 block of Sand Bay Drive.

Rogers said that when officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He said the man had life-threatening injuries.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation, Rogers said. No suspects are currently in custody.