Man facing life-threatening injuries after South Fulton shooting, police say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police in South Fulton are investigating an overnight shooting off of Camp Creek Parkway that left a man with what they described as "life-threatening injuries."
According to Lt. Jubal Rogers, officers responded to a call from the 1400 block of Sand Bay Drive.
Rogers said that when officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He said the man had life-threatening injuries.
The motive for the shooting remains under investigation, Rogers said. No suspects are currently in custody.