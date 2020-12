The 21-year-old man was found on Woodrow Street in southwest Atlanta around 3 a.m.

ATLANTA — A man was fatally shot in the chest on Wednesday morning, Atlanta police said.

The 21-year-old man was found in the 800 block of Woodrow Street in southwest Atlanta at around 3 a.m.

A witness told police they saw him running before collapsing on the road, where investigators said he was found dead.