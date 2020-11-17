Man killed in Decatur shooting

The victim is described as a Black man in his early-mid 20s.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead following a DeKalb County shooting, authorities said.

According to DeKalb County Lieutenant AT Quigley, the shooting happened just after 2 a.m. around the Lloyd Road and HF Shepherd Drive area of Decatur.

Police said witnesses called 911 and police arrived to find the unidentified man suffering from at least one gunshot wound at the intersection.

The victim is described as a Black man in his early-mid 20s.