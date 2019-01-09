DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police said they discovered a man shot to death behind an apartment building off of Hambrick Road late Saturday night.

They said it happened at the Polo Club apartment complex in the 1000 block of Ashley Creek Circle.

When officers arrived at about 11:40 p.m., they discovered the body of a man behind Building 10 in the complex. They said the man had been shot multiple times.

Investigators said the victim was dead when officers arrived.

Police said there is no one presently in custody. Their investigation remains ongoing in the case.

