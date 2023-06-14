Gwinnett County police investigate death a mile from main road

When officers arrived, they said a man was found dead on a dirt road.

DACULA, Ga. — A man was found dead on a dirt road in Gwinnett County, according to police on Tuesday.

Dispatchers sent police units to Stanley Road and Pipeline Road in Dacula around 9:45 p.m. on June 14. The police department said they were called regarding a person being shot in the area.

When officers arrived, they said a man was found dead on a dirt road. Homicide detectives and CSI (Crime Scene Investigation) units with the department arrived to gather more information.

The police department added that the man was found a mile from the main road. Gwinnett County Police Department did not release information about the man, and it did not confirm if the he had gunshot wounds or not.