Atlanta Police investigating after man found dead at hotel parking lot

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot in southwest Atlanta Friday morning, according to Atlanta Police Department.
Officers responded to 3700 Princeton Lakes Parkway southwest, the address of Home2Suites by Hilton Atlanta Airport West, at 7:42 a.m. to a report of a man lying dead in the parking lot, authorities said. The location of the hotel is about four miles away from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Homicide detectives responded to the scene and the investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
