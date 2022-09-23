Atlanta Police investigating after man found dead at hotel parking lot

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot in southwest Atlanta Friday morning, according to Atlanta Police Department.

Officers responded to 3700 Princeton Lakes Parkway southwest, the address of Home2Suites by Hilton Atlanta Airport West, at 7:42 a.m. to a report of a man lying dead in the parking lot, authorities said. The location of the hotel is about four miles away from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and the investigation remains ongoing.

