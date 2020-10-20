Man found dead in front of NW Atlanta Goodwill

ATLANTA — A man was found shot to death outside of a northwest Atlanta Goodwill early Tuesday morning, according to Atlanta police.
The shooting happened on Collier Road shortly before 3:40 a.m.
Police said the man was shot multiple times. The unidentified man is 73 years old.
Police said a person working at the Citgo station across the street heard the shots and then saw two vehicles leaving the Goodwill center.
Investigators said they are working to learn what led to the shooting. The man's name will not be released until next of kin is located.