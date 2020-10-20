Man found dead in front of NW Atlanta Goodwill

He was shot multiple times, according to police.

ATLANTA — A man was found shot to death outside of a northwest Atlanta Goodwill early Tuesday morning, according to Atlanta police.

The shooting happened on Collier Road shortly before 3:40 a.m.

Police said the man was shot multiple times. The unidentified man is 73 years old.

Police said a person working at the Citgo station across the street heard the shots and then saw two vehicles leaving the Goodwill center.