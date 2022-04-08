Man found shot dead in area near southwest Atlanta apartments

Atlanta Police Department officers have roped off a building and a portion of the parking lot.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Atlanta Police Department patrol cars were in the apartment complex and set up crime scene tape blocking off a portion of a parking lot and a building.

APD said they were originally notified of a shots fired call just before 10:30 a.m. When police at the address of 2525 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, just off Interstate 20. However, officers didn't find anything.

Officers then received a call about a person down in the same area where, in an afternoon news conference, officials said the man was in his late 40s and was shot at least one time. APD officials said this prompted their homicide investigation.

11Alive's SkyTracker flew over the complex where crime scene investigators were seen photographing a black sedan and collecting evidence Thursday afternoon. Police said there were four people in the black car and they were being questioned but clarified that investigators do not know their involvement in the case at this time.

Officers did not offer any other details, only that they continue to investigate.

The shooting is one of four the agency is investigating Thursday. Three, including this one, were deadly. The victim in the fourth shooting is listed as critical in the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.